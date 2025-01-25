  • home icon
  • WWE title to be defended at upcoming PLE for the first time since WrestleMania XL; rare stipulation announced 

WWE title to be defended at upcoming PLE for the first time since WrestleMania XL; rare stipulation announced 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 25, 2025 04:52 GMT
A new title match has been announced (Image via WWE.com)

A new championship match was announced for the Royal Rumble during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will defend their tag team titles at the premium live event.

The last time the WWE Tag Team Championship was defended at a PLE was at WrestleMania XL, the night it was separated from the World Tag Team Championship. Damian Priest and Finn Balor held both titles in The Judgment Day.

They defended both titles in a ladder match against several teams at The Show of Shows. Priest and Balor retained the World Tag Team Championship, while A-Town Down Under won the WWE Tag Team Championship. Since that night, the belts have only been defended on SmackDown/RAW but never on a Premium Live Event.

However, a big announcement was made on the latest episode of the blue brand. During a backstage segment, DIY was informed they would defend their championship against The Motor City Machine Guns at the Royal Rumble.

That's not all. MCMG also told DIY it would be a two-out-of-three-falls match, which is a rare stipulation on the main roster.

