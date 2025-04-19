WWE title match interrupted and championships are stolen on SmackDown

A huge title match took place on WWE SmackDown tonight. However, this was interrupted, and the titles were stolen.

The Street Profits won the WWE Tag Team Championship from DIY on the March 14 episode of SmackDown in Spain. Since then, the competition for their titles has been heating up with several tag teams gunning for the titles. Street Profits defended their titles against Pretty Deadly on the March 28 episode of SmackDown.

However, the tag champs still couldn't rest as Motor City Machine Guns won a number one contender's match against DIY the following week on the blue brand. Hence, tonight on SmackDown, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley competed for the titles. Both teams brought their all in an exciting contest. Street Profits looked in firm control of the match when Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano ambushed them from the crowd.

DIY then stole the Tag Team Titles. Motor City Machine Guns tried to stop them, but were too tired after their match. DIY managed to walk away with the titles that they didn't earn.

It will be interesting to see how Nick Aldis deals with DIY interrupting this match and stealing the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits.

