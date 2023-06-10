A champion wrestler recently received a setback after a brutal attack during a WWE show. He has now provided an update on his health and has said when he will next appear in the promotion.

A few weeks ago on NXT, Baron Corbin attacked Carmelo Hayes, surprising everyone with his sudden appearance. He set up a feud with the champion and added to it by defeating Trick Williams, Hayes' friend, this week.

Hayes got his own back by interfering in Corbin's match at SmackDown this week. The distraction was enough for Butch to get away with a win. The former Lone Wolf was left floundering as the NXT Champion sent a clear message that he was taking Corbin seriously. The two men had to eventually be separated by the WWE officials at SmackDown following a brawl.

Now, Hayes has provided an update after his attack and also given a date for his next WWE appearance. He challenged Baron, telling him to meet him at NXT this Tuesday. He also provided an update on his health after Corbin's attack, saying that he was 100% now.

"That's how we do it man. You come to my show and catch me off guard, I'm going to come to your show and catch you off guard. Listen, you come on Tuesday, you see me on Tuesday, I'm a 100% now, let's get it," said Hayes.

Baron Corbin is battling multiple opponents now, including WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin may have bitten off more than he can chew. On top of his feud with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, he is also facing a few other stars.

At SmackDown, he had his hands full with Butch of the Brawling Brutes, and although that was possibly only a one-off, he has also been feuding with Cameron Grimes.

When he tried to protest his loss against Butch, he got taken out by Grimes as well.

For the moment, he has opponents everywhere he looks.

