WWE told 45-year-old RAW star he's going to win the Royal Rumble, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes there could be some significant backstage issues in WWE as Royal Rumble 2024 inches closer. The former writer thinks that a 45-year-old RAW star has been told he will win the annual contest.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was joined by host Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE star EC3. They discussed all things CM Punk, including his backstage conduct, the pros and cons of having him back, his humility upon return, and more.

Vince Russo predicted that CM Punk would finally explode by 2024 Royal Rumble 2024:

"I'll tell you exactly when it's going to happen. It's going to happen at the Royal Rumble. That Royal Rumble is going to determine futures going forward. That's where it's going to happen." (11:05 - 11:20)

The veteran believes that CM Punk has been told he will win the Royal Rumble and that if there's a change in plan, there are going to be issues:

"Bro, the fact that he has already said a couple of times that he's going to win, that tells me that he's been told he's going to win. And if things change, I don't think that's going to be an easy change." (11:27 - 11:42)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo on why he thinks CM Punk has been so humble

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's humility has certainly been a surprise to many in the wrestling world, considering the circumstances of his initial WWE departure. However, there have seemingly been a lot of forgive-and-forget situations for him, including when he made up with Road Dogg - a man who previously made somewhat negative remarks about him.

Vince Russo said that the forgiveness that Punk has seen backstage had left him humbled and shocked:

"That's the way it's supposed to be. That's what forgiveness is about. You can't change the past. That's why he was so humble and shocked because it's not like that in professional wrestling. Everybody holds grudges. Everybody is burying everybody else. This is the way it's supposed to be, bro. So congrats, kudos to CM Punk, bro. Because the wrestling world would be a much nicer place if people forgave and forgot." (1:28 - 2:08)

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.