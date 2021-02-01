"WWE took me in" - Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak details his start in pro wrestling [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak has detailed his start in the professional wrestling business, describing how WWE "took him in."

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Ryan Boman, the former WWF Hardcore Champion discussed how he got his start in WWE, and how he was present in some very exclusive training sessions with stars who would go on to become huge names in the business.

Here is what Shawn Stasiak had to say:

"WWE, they basically took me in, after I graduated from college… I’d just finished my amateur career and it was, you know... I had a successful career. Two time back end runner up and I was ranked in the top twelve in the country in my senior year… and then, made sure I got in with WWE. And it just went from there, man... That’s how I pretty much got started in the pro wrestling business. The WWE kinda took me in and trained me from scratch."

Shawn Stasiak would train with Hall of Famers Edge and Mark Henry

Shawn Stasiak would also reveal the names of WWE Superstars he would share training sessions with under the watchful eye of wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr. Needless to say, there are some very impressive names featured in Shawn Stasiak's response:

"I had those funky dojo sessions with Dory Funk Jr and Dr Tom Prichard, they’d fly guys in. Like Edge, Test, Christian, Mark Mero, Mark Henry… there was probably fifty guys that I was exposed to with these camps. They sent me to Memphis for a camp, about a year actually."

Both Edge and Mark Henry are now members of the WWE Hall of Fame, making them some of the most elite training company any wrestler could ask for.

Last night Edge succesfully returned from injury and won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, after entering from the dreaded number one position. He will now go on to WrestleMania to challenge for the title of his choosing.

Shawn Stasiak would retire from wrestling in 2002 and go on to become a fully registered Chiropractor. He also works as a motivational speaker.