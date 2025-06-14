WWE took World title off Jey Uso "too soon," feels veteran after 51-day reign ends on RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his thoughts on Jey Uso's rather short-lived World Heavyweight Championship reign on the RAW brand. Jey held the belt for 51 days before losing it back to Gunther. This was former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long.
At WrestleMania 41, Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Gunther in one of the biggest feel-good moments of the year. Jey had previously won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to secure a match against The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Unfortunately for The Yeet Master, his title reign didn't last long, and he lost the belt to Gunther on the latest edition of RAW. WWE legend Teddy Long wasn't thrilled with the short reign and feels WWE took the belt off Jey too soon.
Here's what he said on his Road Trip After Hours podcast:
“To me, and this is my opinion, you know, I thought it was too soon,” Long said. “I thought he’d get a little bit of a run with it, you know what I mean? So, sometimes, you know, when you keep it for a minute, then, then when you do take it, it means something. Always remember this. It’s not how you win the title, it’s how you lose it,” he stated. [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]
Jey Uso's title reign didn't impress many fans
Jey's Men's Royal Rumble win earlier this year received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. While many fans were delighted over him throwing out John Cena to become the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, others were unhappy over his victory.
Jey's WrestleMania 41 win didn't help matters much as his detractors kept bashing WWE for putting the top prize on his waist. It seems WWE saw the constant backlash and decided to put the coveted belt back on Gunther, leading to his big victory over Jey Uso on RAW.
