WWE touts Tag Team Warfare for RAW

WWE is moving on from WrestleMania 41 and Backlash, but the action continues to heat up with several major events on the horizon. The push for the 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will gain momentum on this week's RAW, and certain tag teams will be gunning for a championship opportunity. The Stamford-based promotion is also touting a Tag Team Warfare for the red brand.

The New Day finally dethroned The War Raiders of the World Tag Team Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The heels secured their fifth title run together while ending Erik and Ivar's second reign at 123 days. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are not interested in any potential challengers, but The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders will attempt to force a title shot on RAW.

American Made will be represented on Monday's RAW as Brutus Creed and Julius Creed lock up with Erik and Ivar. The match, billed as Tag Team Warfare, will likely guarantee the winners a future title shot against The New Day. The official WWE RAW preview explained the situation going into Monday night.

"World Tag Team Champions The New Day seem to have no desire to face former champions The War Raiders. Last Monday, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods suggested to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that some new teams should get a chance, specifically The Creed Brothers. The War Raiders will now clash with The Creeds on Monday, with a potential match against The New Day awaiting the winners. Which team will get one step closer to possibly challenging The New Day? Don't miss this match on Monday, live nationwide at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix," stated the official RAW preview.

RAW will mark the sixth match between The Raiders and The Creeds. Erik and Ivar won their first encounter, which was a SmackDown dark match in October 2021. The teams then traded NXT TV wins in May 2022, but did not lock up again until RAW this past February, where Erik and Ivar won by DQ. The heavyweight Vikings then won the rematch on March 3.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for tomorrow

Louisville, KY has always been a hot pro wrestling market, and WWE will return to the city tomorrow for RAW at the KFC Yum! Center.

Below is the current lineup:

CM Punk will appear live; Jey Uso to address Logan Paul; The Creed Brothers vs. The War Raiders; Giulia and Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley; Penta vs. Chad Gable; AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor.

RAW will feature fallout from Backlash and more SNME build. WWE and the venue also have Gunther, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The New Day advertised.

