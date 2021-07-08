WWE trademarks new names for Nikki Cross

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross recently found herself in a phone booth and transformed herself into a superhero... well, almost a superhero. Now, according to a recent trademark filing by the company, her name could be undergoing yet another change.

Nikki Cross to Nikki ASHE?

Last week, WWE filed a trademark for the moniker that Nikki Cross has been going by these last few weeks, Nikki A.S.H. According to reports, on July 1st, WWE submitted even further trademark applications for the performer: Nikki ASHE, Nikki AASH, and NikkiASH.

According to the filing, the names are described as for:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

(H/T to WrestlingINC. for the transcript)

These filings could possibly affect more than just Nikki herself. Changing Nikki Cross's ring surname could possibly indicate a main roster call up for a different "Cross" - namely current NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Changing Nikki Cross to "Nikki ASH" or something similar would serve to disassociate the last name from Nikki, leaving it to connect to with Karrion in the minds of fans.

Of course, that's all speculation for now, but it's probably safe to say we'll more than likely see Nikki Cross undergo a name change or two in the coming weeks.

