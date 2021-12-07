WWE trademarks the "Skull King"

Will Triple H return as The Skull King for WWE in 2022?

On December 1, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for the name "Skull King". If that sounds familiar to you, there's a very good reason for that. The Skull King was the persona that Triple H used for some of his more elaborate entrances over the years when he went under the "King of Kings" moniker.

One of the most iconic entrances for The Skull King occurred at WrestleMania 30 in his match against Daniel Bryan (AEW's Bryan Danielson).

The following is the trademark information regarding Triple H's "Skull King" name:

Mark For: SKULL KING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

WWE also trademarks two NXT talents names and "Next in Line"

Besides WWE trademarking The Skull King, the company also trademarked the names of NXT Superstars Jinny and Xyon Quinn.

The company also trademarked the term "Next In Line," which is based on the new initiative NIL program that they have launched that saw Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson sign with the company.

While the other trademarks are obvious, The Skull King is certainly the most intriguing one. What it means for Triple H in 2022 remains to be seen.

WWE SuperCard @WWESuperCard The selection of cards includes Triple H in his skull king gear, as well as other Superstars like Becky Lynch and the Undertaker. Get a chance at these in the Fan Axxess pack, starting today. The selection of cards includes Triple H in his skull king gear, as well as other Superstars like Becky Lynch and the Undertaker. Get a chance at these in the Fan Axxess pack, starting today. https://t.co/fi7QBFlKHd

