The 18th Annual Tribute to the Troops show is set to take place on December 6th, and the latest edition will air on Fox.

WWE has now announced three big matches for the event.

Drew McIntyre will take on The Miz in a non-title match. The company has also announced a huge 10-man tag team match.

Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Daniel Bryan, and The Street Profits will team up to take on the heel collective Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, and Elias.

Sasha Banks will also team up with Bianca Belair for the first time in a match against Bayley and Natalya's team. It would be great to watch the dream team of the Legit Boss and The EST of WWE.

Three HUGE matches have been announced for this Sunday's WWE Tribute to the Troops!



📺 @FOXTV https://t.co/TS2FWsvzvQ — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

More big names advertised for WWE Tribute to the Troops

Several other Superstars from RAW and SmackDown have also been advertised for the show. The names include Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Lacey Evans, Big E, Alexa Bliss, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman.

.@WWE's 18th annual Tribute to the Troops will feature a performance by chart-topping Country artist @HardyMusic this Sunday, December 6 on @FOXSports.

Strowman's name is interesting to note as the Monster Among Men is reportedly out with a leg injury. Strowman isn't expected to be out for a long time, but his status for Tribute to the Troops is currently unknown.

Bryan Alvarez revealed the following update regarding Strowman's status on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live:

"The story, as noted, is that Braun was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC, but he got the leg injury, and he is rehabbing it. I didn't hear anything about surgery, just that they are rehabbing it. Presumably, he won't be out that long, but I guess we'll see."

Considering the names that have been advertised, WWE should ideally announce more matches for the event in the days to follow.

Roman Reigns could potentially have a big match on the show as he is a member of SmackDown, and Fox would want the Tribal Chief to be a part of the event.

Tribute to the Troops will also have a special musical performance by HARDY, a 30-year-old American country singer.

As noted earlier, the 18th annual Tribute to the Troops will air on December 6th concurrently with the NFL games.

Tribute to the Troops will begin at 4:30 pm et for the fans who watch the NFL games at 1 pm ET. The fans watching the 4:05 pm ET NFL game can catch the Tribute to the Troops show at 3 pm ET. The show will also feature troops and their family members from the U.S. Army Post Fort Hood, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Naval Air Station Fallon, and U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).