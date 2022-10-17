Triple H and WWE reportedly making major changes to premium live events next year - Reports

More changes are reportedly expected for WWE in 2023 under new Chief Content Officer Triple H.

It was reported earlier today that the Day 1 premium live event has been canceled for 2023. The company is not expected to reschedule or rebrand the event. Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship at this year's Day 1 event in January.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer has added more to the story in a new report to his "Super Followers" on Twitter. Alvarez noted that there will likely be more international shows next year and fewer gimmick events. WWE held its Extreme Rules event last Saturday and the show featured multiple gimmick matches.

Many fans have complained about shows like TLC and Hell in a Cell because they feel like those matches should be protected or reserved for rivalries that require such stipulations.

Triple H gives WWE legend a "new beginning" on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio was part of the RAW roster until this past Friday night. The 47-year-old approached WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H backstage and tried to quit the company over having to battle his son, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day on RAW.

The Game talked Rey out of it, and it was announced that he will be part of the SmackDown roster moving forward. Rey replaced Karrion Kross in the Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio won the match and is now in line for a title match against Gunther.

After SmackDown went off the air, Rey was interviewed in a WWE Digital Exclusive and credited Triple H for giving him a fresh start.

"I'll tell you what, I came here with my mind set on literally just stepping away from the game. It hurts me to see my son go through what he is going through right now and I just will never fight him. But this opened up my eyes in a different way. This is a new beginning for Rey Mysterio." [00:22 - 00:42]

Vince McMahon shockingly resigned from the company in late July. Since then, Triple H has gained power in the company and has already brought back several released stars. It will be interesting to see what else The Game has in store for wrestling fans in the future.

