WWE trying to rehash popular Attitude Era angle with Cody Rhodes, claims veteran: "People don't understand" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Cody Rhodes' current storyline. The Undisputed WWE Champion is currently facing an unusual conundrum.

Ad

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Rock confronted Cody with an unusual request. He wanted Rhodes to be his champion. The Final Boss even asked for Cody's soul in exchange for more adulation and fame than he could ever imagine.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned WWE was trying to replay the corporate champion angle from the Attitude Era. He pointed out that Vince McMahon did not want Stone Cold Steve Austin as champion because he did not want the star to represent the company. However, Russo felt that Cody Rhodes was not like Austin, and he represented the company very well as its champion. The former writer could not make sense of the whole angle.

Ad

Trending

"People don't understand. The McMahon and Austin was Austin was the Champion. The people loved Austin just like they love Cody, but the difference was, as a champion, Austin was a disgrace to Vince with the shorts, the beer and flipping everybody off. Vince did not want Austin representing his company because of who Austin was. Cody is not that guy. Cody is the Make A Wish guy, the guy taking pictures with kids after every show. He's that guy. You're trying to replay that angle but not explaining to us why we want Cody to come to the dark side. It makes zero sense to me, bro." [3:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed the fans about his options regarding Rock's offer. However, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who urged the champ not to accept the proposal.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback