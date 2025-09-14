WWE is trying to subvert the allegations made by AJ Styles, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star AJ Styles recently went on to cut a seemingly unscripted promo, acccusing an unknown person of plotting to get him out of the company. When talking about the incident, veteran journalist Bill Apter made a rather interesting comment.

In a recent episode of RAW, AJ was seen cutting an unexpected promo during the commercial break. He explained that there was no one watching his back now, considering Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were no longer in the company and Michin was now in SmackDown. He further claimed that someone wanted him to be out of the company.

Speaking about the incident, Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:

"I do see though they are using AJ quite a bit more in more angles, especially with wanting the title that Dominik Mysterio has. So there's a lot going on with him right now. They are moving him, I think they are trying to prove him wrong. I know a lot of people in WWE currently, I know them from the past too. And AJ is not a hard guy to work with so I am hoping, I am hoping that's not true."

A WWE veteran believes the whole segment was scripted

While it may not seem like it at first glance, the entire angle could well be a scripted storyline for AJ Styles, or so Eric Bischoff thinks.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the WWE veteran stated that the segment was exceptionally well-executed, and he would not be surprised if it turned out to be a work.

"It's a great premise for a solid angle going forward," Bischoff said. "That's my take on it. I did see the clip, and it was on social media, so I was able to see it. I almost sent AJ a text saying, 'That was an awesome, awesome interview,' because it was heartfelt. It reminded me of AJ back in TNA when it was the homegrown stars kind of premise. That was a big thing for AJ back in the day at TNA. It reminded me of that, which is why I smell story as opposed to a real issue. Could be wrong."

As of now, only time will tell what AJ Styles plans to do next in WWE.

