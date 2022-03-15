×
WWE Twitter uses Edge's promo to troll AEW and MJF in a hilarious deleted tweet

Edge (left); MJF and CM Punk had an epic feud (right)
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 15, 2022 08:35 AM IST
News

Edge appeared on RAW with a new theme song and cut another masterclass promo. The objective was essentially to not only bring back The Rated-R Superstar but to evolve into a new, even more, vicious heel character. While posting about the promo, WWE's social media admin on Twitter took a clever shot at MJF and AEW.

The Salt of the Earth and CM Punk's feud recently culminated with the veteran beating the young superstar in a dog collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view. The feud was arguably the most acclaimed rivalry in all of wrestling in the past year, with masterful promos from both superstars.

On the latest episode of RAW, Edge mentioned that he is better than everybody else. In a now-deleted tweet, the WWE social media admin referenced MJF's promo against Punk where he used the now-iconic line "I'm better than you and you know it". You can see the deleted tweet in the screenshot below:

The reference to the MJF promo
It was a clever little reference to the Pinnacle leader while also seemingly taking a shot.

"I am better than EVERYONE."@EdgeRatedR is making a strong statement on #WWERaw https://t.co/SeUALduLe1

This isn't the first time Edge was used to reference MJF and AEW

#WWE Referencing #CMPunk and #MJF here with what #Edge Said to #Miz! But honestly not a bad rivalry for @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin to return to against @EdgeRatedR especially after this heavy #AEW filled promo and lil @The_MJF Catchphrase WWE added! #RAW #CTW #TheDailyGoat https://t.co/UKCc6zAl6s

While Edge didn't explicitly reference MJF and All Elite Wrestling in his promo, the WWE social media team did. However, it should be noted that during his recent feud against The Miz, the Hall of Famer referenced the fact that The A-Lister's name was brought up in AEW when CM Punk referred to MJF as a "wannabe Miz".

It isn't surprising that a legend like The Rated-R Superstar would pay attention to AEW. It's well-known that many WWE stars follow All Elite Wrestling and vice versa.

There have been rumors that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in signing MJF when his contract expires in a couple of years, and The Salt of the Earth has made it no secret that he would love a bidding war - as it only inflates his value and benefits him.

Edited by Kaushik Das
