WWE Twitter uses Edge's promo to troll AEW and MJF in a hilarious deleted tweet

Edge appeared on RAW with a new theme song and cut another masterclass promo. The objective was essentially to not only bring back The Rated-R Superstar but to evolve into a new, even more, vicious heel character. While posting about the promo, WWE's social media admin on Twitter took a clever shot at MJF and AEW.

The Salt of the Earth and CM Punk's feud recently culminated with the veteran beating the young superstar in a dog collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view. The feud was arguably the most acclaimed rivalry in all of wrestling in the past year, with masterful promos from both superstars.

On the latest episode of RAW, Edge mentioned that he is better than everybody else. In a now-deleted tweet, the WWE social media admin referenced MJF's promo against Punk where he used the now-iconic line "I'm better than you and you know it". You can see the deleted tweet in the screenshot below:

The reference to the MJF promo

It was a clever little reference to the Pinnacle leader while also seemingly taking a shot.

This isn't the first time Edge was used to reference MJF and AEW

While Edge didn't explicitly reference MJF and All Elite Wrestling in his promo, the WWE social media team did. However, it should be noted that during his recent feud against The Miz, the Hall of Famer referenced the fact that The A-Lister's name was brought up in AEW when CM Punk referred to MJF as a "wannabe Miz".

It isn't surprising that a legend like The Rated-R Superstar would pay attention to AEW. It's well-known that many WWE stars follow All Elite Wrestling and vice versa.

There have been rumors that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in signing MJF when his contract expires in a couple of years, and The Salt of the Earth has made it no secret that he would love a bidding war - as it only inflates his value and benefits him.

