WWE & UFC Legend Ken Shamrock makes "White Rabbit' reference  

WWE Attitude Era veteran Ken Shamrock has taken to Twitter to reference the White Rabbit Incidents across WWE.

Shamrock was a key figure in WWF during the Monday Night Wars. During this time, The World's Most Dangerous Man earned several title reigns, including with the Intercontinental and World Tag Team Championships. In recent years, Shamrock has made appearances for IMPACT Wrestling, even entering their Hall of Fame.

The former UFC SuperFight Champion has taken to social media to reference WWE's White Rabbit segments. On RAW this week, a sign was spotted that read "Ken Shamrock Has Heart." Said sign appeared in a video uploaded to WWE's Twitter page, which prompted a response from Shamrock.

In his quote-tweet, the Attitude Era star added a White Rabbit emoji as something of a tease. Shamrock's tweet, however, is very likely to be tongue-in-cheek:

One thing that is certain, however, is that Ken seems to have an interest in rebuilding a working relationship with WWE. He also recently teased involvement in the Fight Pitch match between Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.

What was the fan response to Ken Shamrock's tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to share their thoughts with Ken Shamrock.

Shamrock last got in the ring at an independent event on August 22nd. He defeated the British Bulldog's son Harry Smith in a 'Sins of the Father' match.

What did you think of Shamrock's tweet? Would you like to see him return to WWE TV? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

