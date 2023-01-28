WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on being in the main event of WWE RAW XXX (Exclusive)

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defeated former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE RAW XXX. This was probably not foreseen by fans of the Stamford-based promotion. Not Theory retaining his championship, but the fact that the duo's bout would close the show.

Whilst Brock Lesnar's return may have factored into the company's decision to do so, it nevertheless remains a marquee moment for Theory's career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Theory claimed his biggest highlight from RAW XXX was that he got to headline the show.

"I would have to say me main eventing RAW XXX as the United States Champion, you know? Comes pretty crazy full-circle for me, like, watching Monday Night RAW my whole life and then, the 30th Anniversary, I'm right there in the main event." [1:37-1:52]

You can watch the whole interview here.

Theory on Triple H and The Undertaker praising him; watching the two fight at WWE WrestleMania XXVII

Triple H and The Undertaker, among other big names, are high on Austin Theory, who is still a very young talent at 25 years of age. A recent article by ESPN has highlighted this.

Theory was around 11 years old when Triple and The Undertaker fought in a No Holds Barred match at WWE WrestleMania XXVII. It was a hard-hitting and remarkable contest from the industry legends, and the US champ himself claimed that it was one of his favorite bouts of all time.

"Especially those names, you know? Like Triple H. Undertaker. That, to me, you know? I remember WrestleMania XXVII at Atlanta, watching it, I think I was 11 years old and, watching Undertaker and Triple H have a crazy match, that's one of my favorite matches and just to hear the feedback they had for me and, the high hopes they have, it's definitely, you know, ignition, it gives me that feel that I need so, I feel fired up from it for sure." [2:14-2:41]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Austin Theory has a bright future ahead of him according to The Undertaker Austin Theory has a bright future ahead of him according to The Undertaker 💯 https://t.co/2L94LHnamo

Austin Theory will enter the Royal Rumble match tonight, which will mark his second outing in the annual January extravaganza.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes