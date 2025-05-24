WWE United States Champion Zelina Vega makes bold prediction for Saturday Night's Main Event

Zelina Vega is set to defend her Women's United States Championship against former champion Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIX. Ahead of her match with Chelsea, Zelina took to Instagram to share a bold claim that she will retain her United States Championship in Tampa.

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green at the 25th April episode of SmackDown to win the Women's United States Championship. This was her first singles championship victory in the Stamford-based promotion.

Zelina will now face Chelsea in a championship rematch on Saturday. However, before the match Zelina Vega shared a picture on Instagram with her title while riding a bike and wrote that she will still be champion tomorrow.

"Still champ TODAY.. still gonna be champ TOMORROW. See you at #SaturdayNightsMainEvent @chelseaagreen @WWE," Zelina wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Zelina can live up to her word and retain her title at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans are really excited for this match and many will be rooting for both women.

Zelina Vega responds to the claims that she won the US Title because of Aleister Black

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the new Women's US Champion on the same SmackDown episode where her husband Aleister Black made his WWE return. This led to many fans claiming that Zelina only won the title because Aleister was also planned to return the same night .

Zelina dismissed all such claims while speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97 . She admitted that it was surreal to have two such big moments on the same night.

"It’s like the fact that, mind you, this was not planned, which I laugh about when I see a lot of the fans are like, ‘Oh my God, the only reason that she got this title is because her husband was coming back.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t you think they would have made it the world title?’" [19:57-20:07]

It was great to see Zelina win her first singles championship in WWE on the same night Aleister Black made his much awaited return. Fans are rooting for Zelina in her upcoming match against Chelsea Green at SNME.

