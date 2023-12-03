WWE Universe battle it out over reported plans for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and his next move

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Fans have been behind the star since his return at WrestleMania 38 and want to see him finish his story. However, a recent rumor suggests otherwise.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned from injury at the Royal Rumble to become the last man standing and book a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. At the Show Of Shows, The American Nightmare came up short against the Tribal Chief courtesy of The Bloodline.

At WrestleMania 40, many fans believe that Cody Rhodes will be the one to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, a report doing the rounds claims that will not be the case.

According to a recent report, Rhodes might lose his match against Reigns and will go on to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship following WrestleMania. Fans reacted to the report, and while some supported the idea, others believe the former AEW star will lose momentum if he fails to win his rematch.

What will happen at WrestleMania?

What are Cody Rhodes' thoughts on the World Heavyweight Championship finishing his story?

Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship around seven months ago when the brand split was made official. He addressed that Roman Reigns would be the champion of the SmackDown brand, which meant RAW needed a new title.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles met at Night Of Champions earlier this year to crown the first World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary came out on top at the premium live event and has had a successful run as champion so far.

In the Money in the Bank Press Conference, Cody Rhodes was asked whether winning the World Heavyweight Title would count as him finishing the story. In his response, The American Nightmare said it wouldn't but seemed excited about possibly winning it.

"No. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW. It absolutely matters and is important and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you're going to see that the title will be far more in five minutes and then ten minutes. It gains equity every second. But finishing the story has always been about winning the title my dad didn't get."

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 next year? Sounds off in the comments section below.

