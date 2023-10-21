WWE Universe believes blockbuster match involving Roman Reigns won't take place at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has impressed fans across the globe ever since he slayed The Beast (Brock Lesnar) at WrestleMania 38. However, fans are convinced that another blockbuster match against a legend is no longer on the cards for WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, The Rock made his return to WWE alongside Pat McAfee on Friday Night SmackDown. The Great One easily handled Austin Theory on the mic and the two stars took turns to take down A-Town during a fun opening segment on the blue brand.

However, a new report from WON cleared the air about The Rock's status for WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull might not be at the event and fans reacted to the possible cancelation of the blockbuster match between Johnson and Roman Reigns at the event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The report states that if The Rock returns for a match against Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief won't be dropping his titles to him. It will be interesting to see who enters WrestleMania 40 to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Potential update on The Rock's WWE status ahead of facing Roman Reigns - Reports

The American Nightmare seems poised to come back for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, The Rock also returned to the blue brand for a brief appearance.

It will be interesting to see which star will enter the event for a match against The Tribal Chief. According to a report from Xero News, if The Rock wants to return to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns, he will most likely appear at Elimination Chamber before WrestleMania 40. Check it out:

"A source states if Rock Works Chamber it is likely in a host or Special Guest Ref role. He would only Wrestle at Mania. Romans Mania Opponent is meant to be set at Chamber 😉."

Elimination Chamber will play a huge part in the storyline leading up to WrestleMania 40 as The Tribal Chief's potential challenger may emerge at the event. It will be interesting to see if it will be Cody Rhodes or The Rock entering WrestleMania 40 for a match against Reigns.

Who do you want to see face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.