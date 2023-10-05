Potential plans for The Rock's WWE return heading into WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The Rock's WWE return has often been the talk of the town ever since The rise of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief in the promotion in late 2020. According to a new report, there are plans for The Brahma Bull heading into WrestleMania 40 if he returns to the company.

The Rock has been named a dream opponent to Roman Reigns ever since he started The Bloodline storyline after returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. Fans have been looking forward for The People's Champion to return and confront the Undisputed Universal Champion.

According to a new report from Xero News, The Rock will likely work as a host or a special guest referee at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, which could lead to WrestleMania 40. The report also states that he will only wrestle at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"A source states if Rock Works Chamber it is likely in a host or Special Guest Ref role. He would only Wrestle at Mania. Romans Mania Opponent is meant to be set at Chamber 😉." (H/T Xero News)

Currently, no reports have mentioned who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, there is a high chance that Rock vs. Reigns might take place at the event.

The Rock recently returned to WWE SmackDown

In 2019, Dwayne Johnson (aka Rock) returned to WWE after his last appearance at WrestleMania 32. The People's Champion returned to promote Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and stepped inside the squared circle.

During the opening segment, he returned and interrupted King Corbin while he was cutting a promo on the then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. In the end, the faces (Rock and Lynch) took out Corbin to close the segment.

Last month, The People's Champion made a sporadic appearance on the blue brand alongside Pat McAfee. The duo interrupted Austin Theory and cut a promo on the former United States Champion.

In the end, The Rock delivered his signature People's Elbow to close the segment. Later, the former champion met several superstars from the locker room and clicked pictures with them before heading back to his busy schedule.

Do you want to see Dwayne Johnson back for a full-time run? Sound off in the comments section below.