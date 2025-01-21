WWE Universe believes Kevin Owens would reignite major rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and Kevin Owens has the opportunity to enter the event as a World Champion of the blue brand. Meanwhile, fans believe The Prizefighter is set to reignite one of the biggest feuds of his career with Sami Zayn for the show in Las Vegas.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had done everything in the industry across different promotions before they signed with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the past few months have been very different for both stars. One wants to win his first World Championship, and the other believes he's the real champion instead of Cody Rhodes.

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens interrupted Sami Zayn when the latter announced his entry for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. The Prizefighter said he would win his Ladder bout against Cody Rhodes at the premium live event and meet his former best friend at WrestleMania.

Before he left, KO expressed his concerns and thought Zayn would always forgive him and have his back no matter what. Later, fans reacted to the segment and thought the two would have another clash at WrestleMania 41, with or without a title on the line.

"From best friends to WrestleMania legends in the making," one fan said.

"I definitely see them going one on one at this years Mania," another fan said.

"This has to set up for Kevin and Sami at WM 41," one fan wrote.

"KO Sami is happening at Mania," another fan wrote.

Sami Zayn reacts to Kevin Owens' heel turn from WWE Bad Blood 2024

In October 2024, following WWE Bad Blood, Kevin Owens met Cody Rhodes in the parking lot and attacked him for teaming up with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline. The two have been feuding on Friday Night SmackDown, and their animosity has grown since their parking lot incident.

In an interview with In The Kliq, Sami Zayn was asked about Kevin Owens' heel turn and his stance. The multi-time Intercontinental Champion stated he's focused on himself and the men's division on WWE RAW.

"I don't really know what to say there. It's one of those rare times when Kevin and I kinda went out separate ways and nothing really terrible happened. I just stayed on RAW, and he went to SmackDown, and we were Tag Team Champions. We lost the titles, we went seperate ways, and nothing really," Zayn said.

Owens also attacked Randy Orton for siding with Rhodes and took him out with a piledriver. The Prizefighter has been feuding with Roman Reigns' Bloodline for almost five years, and in recent months, he has targeted Rhodes for teaming up with Reigns. His best friend and former tag team partner reunited with the OTC at Survivor Series: WarGames.

It'll be interesting to see if Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reignite their feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

