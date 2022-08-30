"He won't be there" - WWE Universe believes Rey Mysterio will miss Clash at the Castle following subtle botch

Rey Mysterio is set to team up with Edge this weekend at WWE's Clash at the Castle event and is looking for some revenge against The Judgment Day.

The former world champion was seen in a backstage segment explaining to his son Dominik why he chose the Rated R Superstar as his partner, which then saw Mysterio make an interesting mistake.

Mysterio asked his son to still be in his corner on Sunday when Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday night.

The WWE Universe has obviously reacted to this botch on social media since Mysterio isn't the only star who has struggled with the company's recent move over to Saturday nights when Premium Live Events used to happen on Sundays.

Rey Mysterio isn't the first WWE Superstar to botch since the company changed Premium Live Events

Ahead of SummerSlam, Roman Reigns attacked Theory and went on to tell him to be there on Sunday as well, when the event actually took place on Saturday.

A fan joked that Mysterio would turn up late for Clash at the Castle and wouldn't even be part of the show.

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33 @3CountThursday He won't be there haha. Rey asked for him on Sunday haha @3CountThursday He won't be there haha. Rey asked for him on Sunday haha

Whilst others noted that they were just as confused with the recent switch.

Other WWE fans continued to make jokes about the botch and even pitched that Dominik should show up in Wales on Sunday and when his father asks why he wasn't in his corner, he could say that he was told the wrong day.

Some fans wanted to pitch the idea that this could lead to a Dominik heel turn since it appears as though he could be joining The Judgment Day in the coming months.

Did you pick up on Rey Mysterio's subtle botch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended video: Five current and former superstars who once worked ordinary jobs ahead of their careers in the spotlight.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali