WWE Universe believes surprising 29-year-old star can finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has remained undefeated in WWE for over three years, and The Tribal Chief currently has no challengers for his title. However, fans believe that Reigns will eventually lose the title to former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov if the two ever meet inside the squared circle.

In 2020, Reigns made his way to the top of the card after he returned from his hiatus. The Tribal Chief not only won the top title but changed the company's landscape with nearly three years of excellence as the champion and the face of WWE.

Fans often wonder which superstar could do the impossible and end Roman Reigns' tyranny as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. The audience recently pushed Ilja Dragunov's name as the guy who can finally end The Tribal Chief's reign as champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 I'm saying this for my own opinion only but I believe that Ilja Dragunov has the potential to be the one to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. I'm saying this for my own opinion only but I believe that Ilja Dragunov has the potential to be the one to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. https://t.co/ffm0R6cbxg

. @wwe_chaarlie @mckenzieas93V2 @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR I’ve been saying this for ages. He’s a great babyface and his gimmick is literally invincibility. He’d be perfect. @mckenzieas93V2 @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR I’ve been saying this for ages. He’s a great babyface and his gimmick is literally invincibility. He’d be perfect.

🦀1️⃣ @DoTheCrab @mckenzieas93V2 Ilja can tap into that Foley babyface potential. @mckenzieas93V2 Ilja can tap into that Foley babyface potential.

It's surprising that fans pushed for Dragunov as he is yet to make his main roster debut for the company. It is doubtful that Ilja Dragunov would dethrone Reigns anytime soon, as The Tribal Chief is currently dealing with some of his family members.

Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, The Bloodline began to tear apart from the inside when Sami Zayn left the stable. Later, The Usos decided to step up and face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 for the titles. Unfortunately, the duo lost the title in the show's main event.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns decided to distance themselves from The Usos after Jimmy and Jey failed to solve their problem. Later, The Tribal Chief decided to go after Zayn and Owens with the help of Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023.

Instead, Jimmy Uso finally decided to stop the mental abuse received from The Tribal Chief and cost him the match at the event. Later, the stable tried to keep Jey Uso within The Bloodline and gave him a title opportunity against Austin Theory. Unfortunately, Jey failed to beat Theory due to outside shenanigans.

Two weeks ago, Jey made his choice and decided to stick with Jimmy instead of becoming the next Tribal Chief. The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

