WWE Universe believes The Rock will abuse his power following return

The Rock joined the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings days before the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event. The WWE Universe believes that The Brahma Bull would now use his corporate power to pull strings backstage.

After becoming a board member of the TKO Group Holdings, The Rock made a surprise return to WWE SmackDown, teasing a potential match against Roman Reigns at the expanse of Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. However, during the WrestleMania XL Kick-off, The American Nightmare announced he would challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

The media event had a controversial ending as the Hollywood star slapped Cody Rhodes. With whatever transpired during the event, the WWE Universe believes that The People's Champion would abuse his power against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and even CM Punk. However, some fans believe that the Stamford-based company would use this as a storyline.

You can check some tweets mentioning the same below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rock opens up about his new position in TKO Group

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, in his recent statement to Variety, talked about carrying forward his family's legacy after becoming a board member of the TKO Group Holdings and getting the full ownership of "The Rock."

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come,” Johnson said in a statement. “Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing."

He further stated that he was highly motivated to help expand TKO, WWE, and UFC globally:

"I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them."

Do you want to see The Rock portray the character of a heel authority figure? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE