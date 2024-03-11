WWE Universe believes it's time for Triple H to announce change to major titles

The WWE Universe thinks it might be time for Triple H to make some changes about a bunch of championships in the company.

One of the most interesting tidbits from last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown involved general manager Nick Aldis and the New Catch Republic. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne wanted to have a rematch against The Judgment Day, attributing their loss to Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Aldis seemed not interested in giving them what they wanted, but revealed he and Adam Pearce have come up with a solution for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. He didn't specify what they're planning, but it could be coming as early as this Monday on WWE RAW.

In a post on Instagram, Wicked Wrestling asked the WWE Universe about what they want to see happen to the tag team championships.

Here are some interesting answers:

"Split both tag team titles. So both RAW and SmackDown both had tag team titles."

"Make a new design for the undisputed tag team titles."

"Split and Tournament with final at WM."

Here are other reactions to the potential plans for the tag team titles:

What could WWE have in store for the tag team championships?

Fans are excited about what Triple H, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are cooking in regards to the tag team championships. There have been plenty of speculations online about what might happen to the titles.

Some are calling for the Undisputed label to be removed so that each brand has a set of tag team champions. Others are also interested in seeing a name change regarding the belts. It has been eight years since the titles were called RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

There were also some requests to change the design, which have been in place since 2010. The current design featuring armor helmets was first used by The Hart Dynasty's Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith. It's not a very popular design among fans online, while the changing the color of the straps didn't help.

Nevertheless, anything could happen on WWE RAW from the split of the titles to a potential tournament to determine the challengers for WrestleMania 40. Fans will just tune in and wait for what Triple H and the company have up in their sleeves.

