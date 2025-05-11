WWE Universe calls bullsh*t during John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

John Cena defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Fans were chanting bulls**t during the bout.

Tonight at WWE Backlash 2025, Cena and Orton put on an exciting back-and-forth contest against each other. The match was filled with plenty of exciting moments.

At one point in the bout, Orton was shoved into the referee. Moments later, he hit an RKO on Cena. However, the referee took forever to count the pinfall. This upset fans who chanted bulls**t over the incident as it prevented Randy Orton from winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

John Cena and Randy Orton have been rivals for most of their careers. After Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, Orton attacked him with an RKO the following week on RAW, renewing their legendary rivalry. This set up a match between them for WWE Backlash 2025.

Over the next few weeks, Cena and Orton confronted each other a couple of times in the ring. Last week, Orton again hit an RKO on Cena during SmackDown. It looks like Cena got lucky in the title match. It will be interesting to see if he retains his title tonight.

