"Better than you" - WWE Universe calls for a controversial new superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter to send a message after completing 700 days as the WWE Universal Champion.

In response to his tweet, the WWE Universe had mixed reactions. However, Twitter user @jasonsalinas31 suggested that WWE newcomer Logan Paul is better than The Tribal Chief.

The reply also contained an edited image of Logan with both the Universal and WWE Championship and caught the attention of many.

The tweet sparked a debate on social media, as the majority of fans were against the idea of Paul potentially dethroning Reigns. However, one fan did agree with the same.

Reigns' latest title defense was against Brock Lesnar, whom the former defeated in a Last Man Standing Match in the main event of SummerSlam.

Following his latest win, The Tribal Chief will now shift his focus towards his upcoming title match against Drew McIntyre. The two will collide at WWE's Clash at the Castle show.

Logan Paul, who had his fair share of controversies before joining WWE, was victorious over The Miz in a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This was his first one-on-one match in the company.

Vince Russo has claimed that Drew McIntyre shouldn't pin Roman Reigns

Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns should retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that beating The Tribal Chief would not benefit McIntyre by any means:

"With the next challenge being in Wales, in the hometown, I'm telling you, he shouldn't lose that one either. I am sorry, that is not going to make Drew McIntyre. It's not going to make Drew McIntyre by beating Reigns, because of what they've already done with him, which is not Drew McIntyre's fault. If up until this point Drew McIntyre is undefeated, that's a different story. We've seen Drew McIntyre lose plenty of matches. Keep it going."

The Clash at The Castle show is scheduled for September 3rd and will take place in Cardiff, Wales.

