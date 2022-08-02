Ex-WWE personality details why Roman Reigns should not get pinned by former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns should hold on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Reigns established his dominance over The Beast Brock Lesnar as he walked out of SummerSlam as the champion. Roman took the help of The Usos to bury Lesnar under the rubble and keep him down for the ten count in the Last Man Standing Match.

Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week. He mentioned that McIntyre beating Reigns would not do anything for the Scottish Warrior. He reasoned that had the former WWE Champion been undefeated for a while, it would have made sense to put the titles on him at Clash at the Castle.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"With the next challenge being in Wales, in the hometown, I'm telling you, he shouldn't lose that one either. I am sorry, that is not going to make Drew McIntyre. It's not going to make Drew McIntyre by beating Reigns, because of what they've already done with him, which is not Drew McIntyre's fault. If up until this point Drew McIntyre is undefeated, that's a different story. We've seen Drew McIntyre lose plenty of matches. Keep it going." (From 14:22 - 15:02)

Vince Russo reasoned why Roman Reigns has been champion for so long

During the conversation, Russo explained the reason for Roman's 700-day plus title run. He believes that The Tribal Chief should not drop the championship until someone who is at his level comes along.

"This was always my philosophy in wrestling. You don't take a belt off somebody until somebody comes along that you believe could beat him. That's when you take the belt off them. I don't care how long it is. That's when you take the belt off of them, " (From 14:04 - 14:20)

Roman is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre after the Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus in a good old Donnybrook match last week.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/acyW0xQyUh

