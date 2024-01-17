WWE Universe chooses the ideal opponent for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW saw The Man Becky Lynch come out and make an emphatic statement. While admitting to her faults, Lynch made her intentions of winning the Royal Rumble clear. But, this raises the question, who should she challenge if she is the last woman standing?

Well, looking at the roster, there are two options available to her. She can either challenge the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY or Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. A tough choice, considering both superstars would give her a run for her money. However, the WWE Universe has spoken, and according to WWE's Instagram, Mami would be the ideal opponent for Lynch.

Rhea Ripley is the opponent fans want to see Becky Lynch face

86% of the fans believe that Ripley should be The Man's opponent if she were to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. This isn't too surprising, especially considering their conversation on RAW. Becky Lynch made it clear that she has her eyes on the Women's World Championship, and even Mami welcomed the challenge.

It certainly will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the next couple of weeks. And, whether or not she ends up winning the Rumble, it's safe to say that the fans will be watching Lynch's Road to WrestleMania 40 very closely.

Legendary journalist believes Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are the "female faces" of WWE

It is clear that the WWE Universe would be excited to see Becky Lynch challenge Rhea Ripley, and who can blame them? The Man and The Eradicator are two of the best in the business. And one legendary journalist seems to agree.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter had nothing but praise for the two superstars. He claimed that on the current roster, Lynch and Ripley are the "female faces" of the company.

"The female faces of the WWE, I think. Right now, yeah, I think.... I think right now that Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are the face of the women's division at this point. "

Check out the entire episode below:

Lynch and Ripley are both incredible athletes and some of the best wrestlers in the sports entertainment business. A match between the two would certainly be a site to see.

Do you want The Man to take on Mami at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

