WWE Universe comes out in support of Asuka after she was disrespected by a fan

Asuka is a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe came out in support of the star when one fan in particular disrespected her and one of her matches.

Last year, Asuka got injured and went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. During her time off, The Empress of Tomorrow focused on healing and dealt with some serious issues outside the square circle. Recently, she shared a clip of one of her favorite matches with Mickie James for the NXT Women's Championship.

While the match from TakeOver: Toronto in 2016 received love, one fan in particular tried to heckle The Empress of Tomorrow by claiming it received poor ratings. The multi-time WWE Women's Champion fired back at the fan and questioned some of his logic as she defended the match.

Meanwhile, fans stood by Asuka's side as she gave a befitting reply to a fan who tried to disrespect some of her favorite work in the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, The Empress of Tomorrow took more shots at anyone who tried to jump to conclusions based on internet reviews.

WWE veteran reacts to Asuka's post amid absence

Last year, Asuka and Kairi Sane did their best but failed to retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. After Backlash 2024, The Empress of Tomorrow was pulled from Monday Night RAW and went on a hiatus.

While Damage CTRL has felt different with her absence, the veteran has been on the road to recovery, and fans can expect to see her return to the ring in 2025. Meanwhile, Mickie James had a message for her former opponent amid her hiatus from in-ring competition.

Recently, Asuka shared the highlights of her match with Mickie James from 2017. While there's some chatter around the clip, James sent a message to The Empress of Tomorrow and stated she would love to return to action for a match against her.

"YOU are so great. One of my favorites to do it. & if you ever want to run it back… LFG! ♥️," James wrote.

Mickie James is currently working with the Stamford-based promotion as she's one of the coaches at LFG!, a wrestling reality show.

