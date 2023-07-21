WWE Universe compares 37-year-old Superstar's current streak to The Undertaker's; excited about Roman Reigns possibly ending it

Everything around Roman Reigns may be collapsing, but the one thing that he has going for himself is that he is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and that he is yet to be pinned in singles competition for over three years.

The Tribal Chief is rumored to defend his coveted Title against the man that pinned him recently, Jey Uso. Interestingly, Jey has a streak going of his own at the SummerSlam PLE.

After Roman Reigns was pinned in the main event of Money In The Bank by Jey Uso, the WWE Universe can't keep calm about a potential match between the Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey. It looks like Jey is out with a vengeance after what Reigns and Solo Sikoa did to his brother two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown.

An interesting stat regarding Jey Uso's performance at WWE SummerSlam has come to light, making the potential bout between the former Bloodline members juicier. It seems that Jey has not been defeated at WWE SummerSlam.

His record for the event is 4-0. The stat has instantly grabbed many fans' attention, with some excited about Roman Reigns ending the streak while others comparing Uso at SummerSlam to The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Is Jey Uso the Undertaker of WWE SummerSlam?

What happened after Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker main-evented WrestleMania in 2017. The match was an emotional roller coaster as neither Superstar wanted to stay down for the three-count. Ultimately, The Big Dog hit The Phenom with a Spear and pinned him to become the second person to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

After Reigns headed backstage, The Undertaker got back into his entrance gear with jacket and hat on. He removed the hat and jacket, leaving it in the middle of the ring, seemingly retiring from wrestling. On his way up the ramp, the Deadman broke character and kissed his wife, who was ringside.

However, that wasn't the last time fans saw The Undertaker in action. He wrestled for three more years, fighting his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. Now, he is retired and was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2022.