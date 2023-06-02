WWE Universe compares Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns after the former reveals his upcoming wrestling schedule

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been the best of friends and the fiercest of enemies. Now, both of them hold the most coveted Championships in WWE. The Visionary took to Twitter to reveal his upcoming wrestling schedule. His schedule has excited WWE fans across the globe, making them compare him to The Tribal Chief.
Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1000 days now. As the champion, The Tribal Chief was unable to get the better of Rollins, forcing a disqualification to retain the Title at the Royal Rumble PLE in 2022.
On the other hand, Seth Rollins got his hands on championship gold after four years. The Revolutionary beat AJ Styles in a singles match at Night Of Champions to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.
When Seth Rollins won the championship, he promised to be a fighting Champion, telling the WWE Universe that he wants people to step up and challenge him. Recently, via his Twitter account, Rollins revealed his wrestling schedule for the coming months, and the WWE Universe has made comparisons between him and his nemesis, Roman Reigns.
Why did Seth Rollins betray Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose nine years ago?
On the June 2, 2014, episode of WWE RAW, The Architect of The Shield did the unthinkable by turning on his fellow mates. Seth Rollins' heel turn was an unexpected event as The Shield beat Evolution the previous night at the Payback PLE.
On the Red Brand, when Batista bid farewell to the WWE, Triple H came out to address their loss, stating that he always had a plan B. It turned out that Rollins had decided to betray the Hounds Of Justice and join hands with Triple H and Randy Orton.
Rollins' decision to hit Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair saw him win the Money In The Bank briefcase that year. The Visionary ended up cashing in the briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31, becoming the first WWE Champion from The Shield.
