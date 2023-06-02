WWE Universe compares Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns after the former reveals his upcoming wrestling schedule

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been the best of friends and the fiercest of enemies. Now, both of them hold the most coveted Championships in WWE. The Visionary took to Twitter to reveal his upcoming wrestling schedule. His schedule has excited WWE fans across the globe, making them compare him to The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1000 days now. As the champion, The Tribal Chief was unable to get the better of Rollins, forcing a disqualification to retain the Title at the Royal Rumble PLE in 2022.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins got his hands on championship gold after four years. The Revolutionary beat AJ Styles in a singles match at Night Of Champions to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins



White Plains 6/2

Manchester 6/3

Hartford 6/4

Des Moines 6/9

Wichita 6/12

Cincinnati 6/17

Charleston 6/18

Cleveland 6/19

Savannah 6/26

Liverpool 6/28

Sheffield 6/29

When Seth Rollins won the championship, he promised to be a fighting Champion, telling the WWE Universe that he wants people to step up and challenge him. Recently, via his Twitter account, Rollins revealed his wrestling schedule for the coming months, and the WWE Universe has made comparisons between him and his nemesis, Roman Reigns.

Buck Blackwood @BlackwoodBuck @WWERollins More matches in a a month than Roman’s had in a year. @WWERollins More matches in a a month than Roman’s had in a year. 👍

Wrestlingifs Enjoyer @SethRollinsson @WWERollins Not suprised a REAL champ like u showing up every week unlike that fraud romickey @WWERollins Not suprised a REAL champ like u showing up every week unlike that fraud romickey

sara @embracethvision @WWERollins THEE CHAMP 🫵🫵🫵🫵 booked and busy so proud @WWERollins THEE CHAMP 🫵🫵🫵🫵 booked and busy so proud

Mary Al-Kethairi @marysueal5 @WWERollins Full Time Champ. Seth. That is why you are the best in WWE. And you are going to be in the new Marvel movie. Movies out of my own heart. So happy for you. Can't wait to see you in the movies. @WWERollins Full Time Champ. Seth. That is why you are the best in WWE. And you are going to be in the new Marvel movie. Movies out of my own heart. So happy for you. Can't wait to see you in the movies.❤️

Goldy @goldstaffpro @WWERollins Great to have a full time World Champion. Love it. @WWERollins Great to have a full time World Champion. Love it.

Realcodythedragonrude @Codydrg0nrude

Show em how a real champion works #RealChampion @WWERollins Working hard or hardly workingShow em how a real champion works #WWE @WWERollins Working hard or hardly working Show em how a real champion works #WWE #RealChampion

shcruz @sabugg89 @WWERollins Seth is not a part time champion not like the one that they have now!!!!! Even though I am sure that he could get the same deal that our tribal chump has @WWERollins Seth is not a part time champion not like the one that they have now!!!!! Even though I am sure that he could get the same deal that our tribal chump has

Why did Seth Rollins betray Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose nine years ago?

On the June 2, 2014, episode of WWE RAW, The Architect of The Shield did the unthinkable by turning on his fellow mates. Seth Rollins' heel turn was an unexpected event as The Shield beat Evolution the previous night at the Payback PLE.

On the Red Brand, when Batista bid farewell to the WWE, Triple H came out to address their loss, stating that he always had a plan B. It turned out that Rollins had decided to betray the Hounds Of Justice and join hands with Triple H and Randy Orton.

Tash🏳️‍🌈 @TashaXXRollins Happy Shield break up day. 🙂 Will forever be the best heel turn ever. The way it was so unexpected & that one fan who screams "NOOO" before the chair shot. Genuine heartbreak. Can't be topped. Happy Shield break up day. 🙂 Will forever be the best heel turn ever. The way it was so unexpected & that one fan who screams "NOOO" before the chair shot. Genuine heartbreak. Can't be topped. https://t.co/xOEHE6jbnP

Rollins' decision to hit Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair saw him win the Money In The Bank briefcase that year. The Visionary ended up cashing in the briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania 31, becoming the first WWE Champion from The Shield.

