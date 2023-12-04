WWE Universe is convinced that 28-year-old superstar is the successor to Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is the most successful Luchador in WWE history. The Stamford-based company tried to push other masked men like Sincara, Calisto, and more with little to no success. But wrestling fans believe that a current superstar can be the perfect successor to the Hall of Famer.

The name in question is Dragon Lee. The former NXT star made his debut on the main roster earlier this year in a match against Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship on the September 25 episode of RAW. Although he could not win the fight, Lee impressed everyone with his outstanding in-ring ability. He is currently a part of the SmackDown roster and is engaged in a feud against Santos Escobar.

During a recent live show, Dragon Lee swapped his mask with a little kid present at the ringside. This humble gesture from the WWE Superstar is winning the hearts of wrestling fans from all across the globe.

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has already impressed with his athleticism and wrestling prowess in the limited time on the main roster. But following this incident, multiple fans praised the SmackDown Superstar and deemed him the perfect successor to Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio has a great legacy in professional wrestling. Only time will tell if Dragon Lee can reach the same level. He has got the tools to get there. It will be interesting to see what the future folds for the high flyer.

WWE veteran Vince Russo criticized Dragon Lee for excessive "knee-slapping"

Dragon Lee showcased his talent on his main roster debut by giving Dominik Mysterio a run for his money. Although the former failed to secure a win for the NXT North American Championship, he impressed the WWE Universe.

But someone who was not impressed was Vince Russo. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran showcased his anguish on certain spots from the fight.

The former WWE head writer stated that the match was good, but he was not amused by Dragon Lee's overuse of knee-slapping. Russo has never been a fan of wrestlers overdoing knee-slapping during kick-based offense.

"It was a good match; I'll give them this, but this Dragon Lee. The knee-slapping is too freaking much. Come on! Everybody sees it; it's too much, man!" Vince Russo said.

What are your thoughts on knee-slapping in professional wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.