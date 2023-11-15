WWE Universe is convinced that Cody Rhodes will finally bring back the 14-time world champion for Survivor Series 2023

Cody Rhodes is headed to WWE Survivor Series before he finishes his story at WrestleMania 40. However, fans are convinced that the team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Rhodes will finally bring back the 14-time world champion as their fifth member for the WarGames match.

Last month, Cody Rhodes started his feud with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were already feuding with the heinous stable on WWE RAW. After Crown Jewel 2023, the faction returned to target World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

All four men united to fight The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023. However, on the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre turned heel and favored the heinous stable heading into WarGames. The WWE Universe is now convinced that Randy Orton will be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes in Chicago.

Check out some of the reactions below:

After this week's RAW went off the air, Cody Rhodes said he and Jey have a friend too, and many fans believe it will be Randy Orton. However, it will be interesting to see how The Viper works alongside Jey Uso, who was one of the stars to put him on the shelf after becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

Cody Rhodes claims 10-time WWE Champion won't take his upcoming spot at WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown alongside Pat McAfee. They had a segment with Austin Theory, and the two stars attacked A-Town to close the segment.

There were speculations regarding Rhodes' spot being in jeopardy after The Rock's potential return to the promotion. However, The American Nightmare confidently addressed it and made some bold claims.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The American Nightmare claimed that he is not worried about The Rock taking his spot at WrestleMania 40 if it comes to that.

"I'm not flinching. I'm not flinching — I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you know it's me. That's the same attitude The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder. I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody."

It seems like a rematch between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief is on the cards for the Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 40, and Rhodes is doing everything in his power to make it happen.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

