WWE Universe convinced Damian Priest hinted major character change on RAW

Damian Priest has been pushed as one of the biggest stars on RAW over the past few months and as the leader of Judgment Day.

This week on WWE RAW, Priest and Rhea Ripley again had a difference of opinion, leading to Priest walking away and explaining his issues in a backstage promo.

While building up his match with Drew McIntyre, Priest noted that the former WWE Champion would "receive his punishment," which led to many fans taking to Twitter to claim it was a tease that he was set to return to his former character.

Fans have reacted to the possibility.

Before being signed by WWE, Damian Priest was known as Punishment Martinez on the Independent Circuit, and dropping the term "punishment" into his promo was enough to excite his watching fanbase.

Of course, this name was changed, and he hasn't been able to use it for several years, but this could still be seen as a major hint from Priest ahead of Royal Rumble.

Damian Priest could change character and drift away from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have clashed many times over the direction of The Judgment Day and the current issues that they are having.

Priest wants to focus on becoming a world champion and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, which he has been unable to do, even with the help of his fellow Judgment Day members.

A change for him could finally see him push forward as a singles star so he can stop worrying about the issues within the group. Punishment Martinez was a solo star and brought Priest a lot of success, so even if he doesn't change his name, it is a character from which he could draw some new qualities.

Priest has a bright future, but at the moment, it is clear that Judgment Day is holding him back and preventing him from being able to cash in that contract at the most opportunistic moment.

