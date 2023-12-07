WWE Universe is convinced that IYO SKY will lose the title at WrestleMania 40 in a first-time-ever match to 6-time champion

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY has been dominating the competition on Friday Night SmackDown after she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2023. However, fans are convinced that The Genius of the Sky will lose her title at WrestleMania 40 in a first-time-ever match against a six-time champion.

IYO SKY was recruited by Bayley after last year's SummerSlam to create Damage CTRL. Sky is no stranger to success, as she often wins championships regardless of the brand or the promotion. Earlier this year, management decided to push her, and she became the WWE Women's Champion.

Recently, fans reacted to a post pointing out that Bayley has never competed in singles competition on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This led a majority of fans to believe that The Genius of the Sky would lose her title to none other than Bayley at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The two are currently still members of Damage CTRL. This will be a first-time-ever bout, as the two have never actually competed against each other inside the squared circle.

Bayley addressed the loss at WWE Survivor Series 2023 without IYO SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL

WWE Survivor Series 2023 was a big night for the new and improved Damage CTRL. After WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Kairi Sane and Asuka joined forces with Bayley & Co. to dominate the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

Sadly, the villainous faction lost at WarGames, with Bayley ultimately taking the pin. After the event, she spoke to Cathy Kelly and gave her thoughts without IYO SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL. Check it out:

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so. I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me." (From 0:18 to 0:55)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Hugger in the coming year.

Do you want to see IYO SKY vs. Bayley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

