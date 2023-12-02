WWE Universe is convinced that Logan Paul is going to drop the United States Championship to 20-plus-year veteran

WWE Superstar Logan Paul won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He defeated the Hall of Famer following a jaw-dropping bout to win the US title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, fans are convinced that The Maverick will finally lose his title to a WWE veteran who has been in the business for over 20 years. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Paul made his first appearance on the show ever since winning the title.

After basking in the glory of his recent victory at Crown Jewel, the United States Champion revealed an eight-man tournament to determine a worthy challenger for his title.

Among the eager contenders was none other than Kevin Owens who faced Grayson Waller on SmackDown. Accompanied by Austin Theory, Waller unleashed a barrage of attacks on KO's hand utilizing the ropes, ring post, and steel stairs in an attempt to inflict an injury to the star.

Interestingly, fresh off of the return at Survivor Series WarGames, the 14-time World Champion Randy Orton recently taped an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast alongside the 28-year-old star.

Taking to social media, Paul announced that The Viper's first interview since WWE return would be on his show. The Maverick's announcement has made rounds on Twitter (X) and created whispers that Orton would be the one to dethrone Logan Paul of his US title.

Wrestling journalist says WWE has already given away the identity of Logan Paul's next opponent

According to Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter, the Stamford-based promotion has already internally chosen Kevin Owens as The Maverick's next rival.

Since Paul and the former Universal Champion came face-to-face on this week's SmackDown, Apter felt that Owens has seemingly been positioned for the epic US title showdown.

The veteran is confident that WWE was telegraphing a major tournament win for The Prizefighter.

"Look, the bottom line here is they have got a guy who is face to face with tonight, Kevin Owens, KO. Which, by the way, when he gave that knockout punch to Austin Theory and five seconds later Theory was up helping Grayson Waller, that bothered me. But here you've got a guy from Canada, KO, who's probably going to challenge for the US title. They are telegraphing it," Apter said.

Check out the video below:

As of now, Randy Orton has officially signed with SmackDown after Bloodline members' sneaky assault on the show. The 20-plus-year veteran told Paul Heyman to inform Roman Reigns that 'Daddy's back.'

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul and The Viper would involved in a feud for the United States Championship.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.