WWE Universe convinced popular stable is set to split following unexplained RAW absence

Fans took notice of a particular WWE Superstar's absence from RAW last night. His non-appearance has made the WWE Universe skeptical of the group's future together.

The Judgment Day had a RAW to forget. Rhea Ripley returned after the beatdown she took from Nia Jax last month, only to talk about how The Judgment Day has faltered without her.

One-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor, was absent from the show. Rhea mentioned that he was out with an injury following the brawl last week, which she blamed Damian Priest for. It made fans wonder what the future holds for the faction.

Some fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the whole matter. You can see some of the reactions below:

Another fan pointed out how Rhea Ripley is mad at The Judgment Day's recent performances.

One more fan talked about the visible tension between the members of the group.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce set up a match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship for Fastlane. The champions will defend the title against the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see whether they can defend the title or end up losing the gold just like Dominik Mysterio did at No Mercy.

Dominik Mysterio is in a must win situation at WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy 2023. Rhea Ripley wasn't happy with Dom Dom due to this loss.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, The Nightmare confronted Dominik Mysterio and informed him that he would have a rematch with Williams on the upcoming episode of NXT. She demanded a win from 'Dirty' Dom at all costs. Otherwise, he shouldn't bother coming back home to her.

Will Dominik Mysterio win the title back or will he face the wrath of the Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

