WWE Universe is convinced that popular star will finally dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

The landscape of the women's division in WWE changed drastically when Rhea Ripley set a record at Royal Rumble 2023 and went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The audience was confident in Mami and knew she would be the next Women's Champion.

Earlier this year, the promotion introduced two new titles in the women's division after they retired the RAW and SmackDown exclusive belts. Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day became the new Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Asuka became the new WWE Women's Champion.

The WWE Universe was previously wondering which superstar would dethrone Mami, and it looks like the fans have their answer. After Liv Morgan promoted the upcoming Royal Rumble event, fans are convinced that she will return to the promotion by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and dethrone Mami at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Mami brutally attacked Liv Morgan during an episode of Monday Night RAW. She was taken to the local medical facility and written off television. In reality, Morgan has been dealing with a shoulder injury and working on her return to the ring.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been feuding on and off in WWE for years

Last year, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley formed a tag team on WWE's main roster after Nikki A.S.H. turned her back on The Eradicator. The duo was popular as a tag team but never won gold in the company. This led to a breakup in the weeks after WrestleMania 38.

Mami turned her back on the fans and Liv Morgan and joined The Judgment Day. The two stars feuded against each other as Liv Morgan aligned with AJ Styles and Finn Balor to face Ripley, Damian Priest, and Edge on Monday Night RAW.

After Mami got injured, Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and left the brand. Earlier this year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were drafted to WWE RAW, where they once again feuded with the champion. Mami injured both Rodriguez and Morgan during their storyline.

Sadly, Liv Morgan was sidelined due to a real injury. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez feuded with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and lost to her on two occasions. It will be interesting to see when Liv Morgan returns to Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches