WWE Universe is convinced that Randy Orton's first feud on Monday Night RAW will be with 6-time champion

Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe when he appeared at Survivor Series 2023 as Team Cody Rhodes' final member against The Judgment Day. However, fans are convinced that The Viper will feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre following his return to Monday Night RAW.

Randy Orton had a career-threatening injury, which eventually led him to be on the shelf for nearly two years. After a successful back fusion surgery, The Viper was ready to strike, and he agreed to be the final member of Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

However, the big question on everyone's mind was, what's next for The Apex Predator? The answer is clearly to be back on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe is convinced that Orton's first feud after returning to the promotion will be against Drew McIntyre.

In 2020, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre had a long feud on Monday Night RAW. The Viper won his 14th World Championship against The Scottish Warrior during their feud. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with The Apex Predator on the red brand.

Randy Orton has unfinished business with 10-time champion on WWE RAW

In 2021, Randy Orton transitioned from a singles star into a tag team wrestler when the old regime paired him up with Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW after he ended his long feud with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship from AJ Styles and Omos at WWE SummerSlam 2021. They became the most popular act on the show every week and dominated the tag team division.

Unfortunately, they crossed paths with The Bloodline after WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns unified two world titles. The Tribal Chief instructed The Usos to do the same, and the twins feuded with RK-Bro across both brands.

In May 2022, Orton had his last match for the year when he lost the titles, and The Bloodline put him on the shelf after the match. In reality, he was dealing with severe back issues that led him to get the back fusion surgery.

During the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023, The Viper coiled and gave Jey Uso a warning for what he did to him during his time with the heinous stable. It seems that The Apex Predator has some unfinished business with Jey on RAW moving forward.

Who do you think will be Randy Orton's first feud after his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

