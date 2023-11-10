WWE Universe is convinced that Roman Reigns will finally drop the title to a popular star with an impressive record

Roman Reigns' record-setting reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has crossed over 1100 days in the promotion. However, the fans are convinced that The Tribal Chief will be dethroned before reaching Hulk Hogan's record by a popular star with an impressive record in the company.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns faced the biggest challenge of his career at WrestleMania 39 Night Two in the main event when he faced Cody Rhodes. However, he was able to walk out of the event with his titles after Solo Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief.

Recently, an impressive record showed that Cody Rhodes has had 89 matches ever since he returned from injury. The WWE Universe is extremely impressed with the record and believes that the promotion is grooming The American Nightmare to replace The Tribal Chief come WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Previously, John Cena and Roman Reigns have made similar records before becoming the face of the promotion. Fans are convinced that The American Nightmare's workhorse nature will eventually make him the face and the star to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns made his fifth successful title defense at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, fans expected The Tribal Chief's reign of tyranny to end when Cody Rhodes' won the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he had a series of opponents to go through before facing The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.

The same night, Roman Reigns ended his rivalry with Kevin Owens and defeated him. Later, Sami Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief to reunite with his best friend. The honorary Uce faced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Elimination Chamber 2023 and lost.

The Tribal Chief finally met The American Nightmare and narrowly escaped with his titles when Solo Sikoa aided him during the match. After feuding with The Usos, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WWE SummerSlam. Unfortunately, Jey Uso lost when Jimmy Uso turned on him.

Last month, LA Knight feuded with The Bloodline and won with the help of John Cena. He immediately went to the top and challenged The Tribal Chief for the titles. In the end, Reigns successfully made his fifth title defense of the year in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the title at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

