WWE Universe is convinced that The Judgment Day will lose a major star following Crown Jewel 2023

The Judgment Day has become one the most successful WWE stables over the past year on Monday Night RAW under the new regime. However, some fans are convinced that a major star is set to either walk out or be kicked out of the stable following Crown Jewel 2023.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest and Finn Balor started to butt heads as they both wanted to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. After resolving their issues, Priest began to have problems with JD McDonagh – who wants to join the stable – on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a passionate promo and questioned Priest's status with the group. The American Nightmare berated the Archer of Infamy and said he was not a real leader. Fans are now convinced that the stable will most likely get rid of Priest following the events in Saudi Arabia.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The fans are sure that Priest will eventually break away from the group and are playing out different possible scenarios for his exit. It will be interesting to see how the creative team handles Priest leaving The Judgment Day and whether they will add McDonagh to the heinous faction.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Last year, Damian Priest changed the trajectory of his career when he aligned with Edge at WrestleMania 38 to defeat AJ Styles. The Archer of Infamy became The Punisher of The Judgment Day. However, he, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor turned on the Rated-R Superstar.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest got his big break when he went head-to-head against Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. Later, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in London to kick-start his career as a main eventer on the red brand.

Moreover, he and Finn Balor added more gold to The Judgment Day when they won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on two occasions. A few weeks ago, Damian Priest and JD McDonagh attacked Cody Rhodes and tried to injure his leg during the onslaught.

Later, it was confirmed that The Archer of Infamy will go one-on-one against The American Nightmare in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see if The Punisher of The Judgment Day can stop the Grandson of a Plumber.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

