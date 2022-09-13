"Stop burying Sonya I BEG you" - WWE Universe criticizes top commentator for taking multiple digs at Sonya Deville on RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to RAW commentator Corey Graves going off on Sonya Deville during her match against Bianca Belair on this week's Monday Night Show.

Belair issued an open challenge for her RAW Women's Championship, which was answered by Deville. The challenger wanted to make history by winning her first championship in WWE after failing to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship last Friday.

Throughout the match between Belair and Deville, Graves was highly critical of the challenger in his commentary. He even suggested that the 28-year-old was not capitalizing on her opportunities to beat The EST.

Reacting to Graves' commentary during the match, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to claim that he was 'burying' Deville throughout the match.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Eventually, Deville was unable to win the RAW Women's Championship, as Belair retained the title after successfully executing the K.O.D. and scoring a pinfall victory.

Post-match, the champion was confronted by Bayley, who pinned her in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

Sonya Deville sent a strong message on social media after she was submitted by Ronda Rousey

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match decided the new #1 contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship.

The match line-up included Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans. Eventually, The Baddest Woman On The Planet submitted Deville courtesy of the Ankle Lock.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE official shared a host of photos from the Fatal Five-Way Match and sent a strong message, claiming that she will eventually establish her place at the top spot.

Deville wrote:

"You can’t fight destiny, what’s meant to be will always be. I will claim my spot where I belong, at the top. ⬆️☠️"

Check out the same Instagram post:

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Sonya Deville moving forward. Meanwhile, Rousey will challenge Morgan on the upcoming Extreme Rules. Whereas Bianca Belair's match against Bayley is yet to be confirmed.

