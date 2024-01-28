WWE Universe criticizes Triple H for evading questions related to Vince McMahon's lawsuit in the press conference

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event concluded on a grand note, and Triple H seemed to revel in it. However, a few hard-hitting questions regarding Vince McMahon's lawsuit threw the WWE Chief Content Officer off his game.

The 2024 Royal Rumble saw Bayley and Cody Rhodes outlast 29 other competitors in the Women's and Men's Rumble Matches, respectively, to book their ticket to WrestleMania 40. While the two superstars were the focal point of the show, Logan Paul and Roman Reigns managed to retain their titles and walk out of the PLE with the United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, respectively, wrapped around their waist.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H was asked a plethora of questions regarding his expectations from superstars and major takeaways from the winners. A few journalists also asked The Game about Vince McMahon's current lawsuit.

The Chief Content Officer of WWE decided to evade those questions and focus on the positives from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This approach did not bode well with many fans, and they took to social media to share their thoughts.

The Game was in no mood to answer questions related to Vince McMahon's lawsuit, but the fact that Cody Rhodes did tackle them head-on left the WWE Universe rattled.

