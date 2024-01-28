WWE Universe in disbelief about original plans for Brock Lesnar's elimination in the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar was heavily rumored to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. However, those plans didn't come to fruition, and the company had to make last-minute changes so that the show could go on.

The Beast Incarnate has already won the Royal Rumble twice and has always been a force to be reckoned with in the match. His altercations with various superstars during the Rumble over the years have given the WWE Universe moments to remember.

According to a recent report, WWE decided to replace Brock Lesnar with NXT Superstar Bron Breakker. The report claims that he came in when Lesnar was supposed to and eliminated the same people. Bron was also eliminated by the person who was slated to take out The Beast Incarnate. The fans caught on to the report and couldn't believe that Lesnar was originally planned to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

What happened when Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble as WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

In 2020, Brock Lesnar decided to enter the 30-man Royal Rumble at number one. He was already the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time and decided to fight in the gimmick match as he believed that nobody was worth enough to challenge him for the title.

In the match, the former WWE Champion cleaned house. He instantly eliminated stars such as Erick Rowan, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, and more. He made thirteen eliminations in a row before Drew McIntyre made his entrance.

After exchanging some blows, The Scottish Warrior finally eliminated Lesnar, making a statement. McIntyre would then go on to win the Royal Rumble match that year and headlined WrestleMania against The Beast. McIntyre eventually beat Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 36.

