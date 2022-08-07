WWE Universe enraged over Liv Morgan being poorly treated on SmackDown, top superstars jump to champion's defense

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown had its fair share of surprises, but an unplanned one involving Liv Morgan turned into the show's talking point.

At SummerSlam 2022, Morgan became the only WWE Superstar to have pinned Ronda Rousey twice. Her title defense was controversial as she tapped out to the armbar, but Rousey's shoulders were down at the same time, and the official had already counted the pin.

Morgan appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown for a short interview segment with Kayla Braxton but was shockingly greeted with "You tapped out" chants. The crowd also booed the SmackDown Women's Champion until Sonya Deville walked out to draw some heat towards herself.

The former Roitt Squad member has been a top babyface for a while, and just last month, she was cheered when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Ronda Rousey as the blue brand's titleholder.

Thus, the recent reaction she received on the show raised eyebrows and turned it into a widely-debated segment online.

An old video of Becky Lynch resurfaced in which Big Time Becks predicted how the crowd would instantly turn against Morgan if she became the champion. Lynch also took note of the clip and mentioned how it aged well.

Top RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley labeled the WWE Universe as "fickle" and extended an invitation to Morgan to join Judgment Day. Kayla Braxton also admitted to being annoyed with the crowd's reaction on SmackDown.

Fans joined the discussion and argued in favor of Morgan after she was subjected to booing. Many noted that it would have been an acceptable organic reaction if they were doing so for suspended superstar Ronda Rousey.

Here's how the WWE Universe extended support to SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan following the episode:

Andrew @bigtimeEST Becky Lynch during her feud with Liv Morgan last year -



“If she (Liv) was standing in here with this title on her shoulder, you would find every reason to doubt the same woman that convinced you to believe in her.”



Becky being right yet again about wrestling fans lol Becky Lynch during her feud with Liv Morgan last year -“If she (Liv) was standing in here with this title on her shoulder, you would find every reason to doubt the same woman that convinced you to believe in her.” Becky being right yet again about wrestling fans lol https://t.co/HnJK04wxA6

_Danny_ @BigMatchBanks A pro Ronda crowd booing Liv? HOW CAN ANYONE BOO LIV MORGAN FOR RONDA ROUSEY???!! A pro Ronda crowd booing Liv? HOW CAN ANYONE BOO LIV MORGAN FOR RONDA ROUSEY???!! https://t.co/dj04KACLMS

Aaron Walker @Gallagherlad95

Also wrestling fans: Boo Liv Morgan after barley a month as champion when they've spent the best part of a year campaigning for her to get pushed Wrestling fans: "why don't we get listened to."Also wrestling fans: Boo Liv Morgan after barley a month as champion when they've spent the best part of a year campaigning for her to get pushed #Smackdown Wrestling fans: "why don't we get listened to." Also wrestling fans: Boo Liv Morgan after barley a month as champion when they've spent the best part of a year campaigning for her to get pushed #Smackdown

LivinXBliss @LivinXBliss



@YaOnlyLivvOnce Still my Champ, will always be my champ Still my Champ, will always be my champ @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/MuHIWEEXL3

Liv Morgan's next title challenger crowned on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown also featured a massive Gauntlet Match that crowned Shayna Baszler as the No. 1 contender for the women's championship. She will now challenge Morgan for the gold at Clash at the Castle.

The Gauntlet Match witnessed an impressive performance by Raquel Rodriguez, who went on to become the Iron Woman of the match. Although she couldn't beat her final opponent, Raquel made a statement with her in-ring display.

Clash at the Castle premium live event is set to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far