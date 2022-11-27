"Got more chemistry..." - WWE Universe erupts as AJ Styles ends his horrible streak after big win at Survivor Series WarGames

A dream match at Survivor Series WarGames saw WWE Superstars Finn Balor and AJ Styles lock horns in an entertaining singles bout.

Balor and Styles share a long history that goes beyond their time in WWE. The Phenomenal One did not appreciate his long-term friend joining Judgment Day on RAW. He then brought back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to back him up in the feud.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor competed in an astounding match that saw their respective allies brawl at ringside. Both superstars took turns dominating the in-ring encounter with moments of unparalleled aggression from their sides.

In the end, Styles pinned Balor to end his terrifying streak of ten straight losses at premium live events. This was Styles' first win at a PLE since Money in the Bank in 2021 and his first singles win since Crowl Jewel in 2019.

While a few WWE fans believe that the match left them wanting more, others acknowledged Styles' age as a factor. Still, the WWE Universe is delighted to see Styles finally pick up a big win at a Premium Live Event and earn the bragging rights for The O.C.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at Survivor Series Wargames:

Louitos @louitostv for AJ STYLES vs Finn BALOR What a MAAAAATTTTTCCCCCCHHHH 5for AJ STYLES vs Finn BALOR #SurvivorSeries What a MAAAAATTTTTCCCCCCHHHH 5⭐️ for AJ STYLES vs Finn BALOR #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/RAyjKdKW8U

Conner🇨🇦 @ConnerPW_



About damn time, great match between him and Finn Bálor.



#SurvivorSeries AJ Styles finally gets a pay-per view win, his first singles PPV win since 2019.About damn time, great match between him and Finn Bálor. AJ Styles finally gets a pay-per view win, his first singles PPV win since 2019.About damn time, great match between him and Finn Bálor. 👏 #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/aDdDukrAej

Federicorv20 @federicorv20

#SurvivorSeries Aj Styles vs Finn Balor at Survivor Series 2022… Aj Styles vs Finn Balor at Survivor Series 2022…#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/FlIkcemLqi

Cardarius Johnson @CJExtreme98 #SurvivorSeries AJ Styles and Finn Balor are for sure having another match. Sucks seeing your favorite wrestler getting old though #SurvivorSeries AJ Styles and Finn Balor are for sure having another match. Sucks seeing your favorite wrestler getting old though https://t.co/iRSpcu9ild

This victory has finally allowed AJ Styles to gain momentum in WWE, especially ahead of the Royal Rumble. However, it remains to be seen if this result at Survivor Series WarGames will put an end to the feud between Judgment Day and The O.C. Moreover, Balor's loss could question his position at the top of the heel faction.

