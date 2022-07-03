"I want a refund" – WWE Universe furious after Theory wins Money in the Bank ladder match

Theory won the WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and the wrestling world is quite unhappy with the decision.

Before the match, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a surprise entrant revealed to be Theory. We last saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night.

The match started at a fast pace and didn't let out till the end. After a thrilling match full of action, the former US Champion sneaked his way into a victory.

Suffice to say, Theory wasn't who the WWE Universe was expecting to win, and fans let their feelings be known on social media.

Here are some furious reactions to the win:

Nick @NickCorste @WWE @_Theory1 I WANT A REFUND ON THE BASIS OF THAT FINISH ALONE 🤬 @WWE @_Theory1 I WANT A REFUND ON THE BASIS OF THAT FINISH ALONE 🤬

Noah @ucanttseemee @WWE @_Theory1 I just smashed my TV in front of 50 guests at my party because Theory has won MITB. My wife just took our kids and said they’re spending the week at a hotel. This show has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye WWE. I am no longer a fan. @WWE @_Theory1 I just smashed my TV in front of 50 guests at my party because Theory has won MITB. My wife just took our kids and said they’re spending the week at a hotel. This show has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye WWE. I am no longer a fan.

One fan had high expectations of Seth Rollins winning the briefcase and recreating magic with another heist of the century. However, they were displeased when that wasn't the case:

Logan @730Logan @WWE @_Theory1 THIS WAS THE WORST POSSIBLE WINNER WHY DID YOU DO THAT @WWE @_Theory1 THIS WAS THE WORST POSSIBLE WINNER WHY DID YOU DO THAT

However, not every fan was unhappy over Theory winning the MITB briefcase. Some chose to look at the bright side, saying it's a step to make Theory a top star:

Regardless of the feelings about the result, it's a big step in making Theory the fastest-rising talent in the company.

What's next for Theory in WWE?

With the MITB briefcase, Theory has a guaranteed World Title shot. Things are looking bright for The Unproven One after losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley at the premium live event.

It remains to be seen when he cashes in the MIT briefcase. If lucky, Theory can wait for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Summerslam to end and win over an injured opponent.

We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Theory and his cash-in for the world title.

