"Give the GOAT the gold" - WWE Universe is hyped for Bobby Lashley's next title defense against former world champion

Bobby Lashley is the current WWE United States Champion!
Aakaansh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 13, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Fans are excited to see Bobby Lashley's next title defense, which will be against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW next week.

Lashley has been on a dominant streak ever since he turned face and defeated Austin Theory to capture his third United States Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Seth Rollins, who recently defeated Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle, came out on RAW and said he would love to hold WWE gold again. It was subsequently announced that Lashley will defend his title against Rollins next Monday, and the news has created a buzz in the WWE Universe. Here's what some fans have said about the match:

NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@fightbobby defends the #USTitle against former champion @WWERollins! https://t.co/fvUpaJ0x48
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins GIVE THE GOAT THE GOLD
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins https://t.co/F7A8fqwFL9
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins BANGER https://t.co/UCYXGpKl6V
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins Finally some prestige coming back to the title
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins Gonna be FIIIIIIIIRE 🔥 https://t.co/Xz3CN84zqa
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins Lets go!!!! https://t.co/kA7w6YAQAp

However, some fans think The Visionary might not win the title as he is still feuding with Matt Riddle.

@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins This is going to be good and I predict Matt Riddle is going to interfere.
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins Riddle is gonna interfere and will cost Rollins he deserves that
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins I really want Seth to win but sadly Riddle will probably cost him the match
@WWE @fightbobby @WWERollins Can't wait for Riddle to interfere

It will be interesting to see if Rollins can win gold and become a two-time United States Champion or whether Bobby Lashley can continue his unstoppable reign as the champion.

Bobby Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship in a match against Seth Rollins

In 2018, The Almighty made his way back to WWE when he attacked Elias on WWE RAW. Lashley became a staple on the red brand, where he defeated the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Elias.

The same year, Rollins was the biggest face on the brand and won the Intercontinental Championship. However, Ambrose turned on Rollins after Reigns announced his time off due to Leukemia.

The two superstars began feuding with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Ambrose defeated Rollins and won the title at the TLC pay-per-view. However, Bobby Lashley defeated Rollins and Ambrose in a triple threat match to take home the gold.

Lashley went on to feud with Finn Balor and lost the title to Demon Balor at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble match and later dethroned Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania that year.

Do you think Seth Rollins will win the United States Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

