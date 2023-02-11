Rey Mysterio has cemented his status as a bonafide legend in WWE and travels regularly as he does his part for the company to entertain crowds and inspire fans. However, sometimes fans can tend to cross boundaries, and a similar situation occurred with the iconic luchador on his way to another location.

A video clip recently went viral of an unmasked Rey Mysterio being approached by a group of 'fans' who begged the high-flying star for autographs on several WWE items and merchandise taped to a board.

The former world champion adamantly denied these requests and told them that the company doesn't let the stars do this anymore without their approval.

While Mysterio agreed to autograph an item for one of the men who claimed he was a fan of his, the video showcased someone else giggling after hearing this. Some of these autographed items tend to appear on various websites to be sold for profit and, in turn, can negate a sincere act.

You can see the video clip below:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia You’re no fan of Rey Mysterio when you intentionally filming without his mask on.



Just plain disrespectful.



The WWE Universe didn't take Rey Mysterio from being filmed without his mask and getting harassed for autographs while likely traveling to a show too kindly and lashed out on social media.

Tony Battiste @BigAnimeFanTB @wrestlelamia The level of disrespect shown is absolutely unbelievable... Fans gotta stop being this intrusive and be more respectful. @wrestlelamia The level of disrespect shown is absolutely unbelievable... Fans gotta stop being this intrusive and be more respectful.

Blaine Hodge @nullterm @wrestlelamia Guys have rows of merch taped to cardboard. They weren’t fans. They were just eBay cheezeballs trying to make a buck off someone famous. @wrestlelamia Guys have rows of merch taped to cardboard. They weren’t fans. They were just eBay cheezeballs trying to make a buck off someone famous.

Ryan Dietrich @DietrichRyan @KFCBarstool The fact that he STILL took the time to sign one for the guy is remarkable. Credit to Rey for that. @KFCBarstool The fact that he STILL took the time to sign one for the guy is remarkable. Credit to Rey for that.

Edwin Ouellet @winphere



You are definitely the PROBLEM @WrestlingNewsCo if one of the nicest guy in pro wrestling rejected you politely.You are definitely the PROBLEM @WrestlingNewsCo if one of the nicest guy in pro wrestling rejected you politely.You are definitely the PROBLEM

Alan Nadeau III #RIPUcheNwaneri @alannadeau2016 @TheEnemiesPE3 On top of that, you got boards of multiple things that are gonna end up on eBay @TheEnemiesPE3 On top of that, you got boards of multiple things that are gonna end up on eBay

James @ItsJamesForReal @WrestlingNewsCo This pisses me off so much for @reymysterio …I met him walking around New Orleans WM30 weekend and he was so gracious to take a photo. To have multiple items pre-meditated ready to sign and make him out to be the bad guy here is infuriating @WrestlingNewsCo This pisses me off so much for @reymysterio…I met him walking around New Orleans WM30 weekend and he was so gracious to take a photo. To have multiple items pre-meditated ready to sign and make him out to be the bad guy here is infuriating

Rey Mysterio gives his mask to WWE Superstar backstage in an emotional segment following SmackDown

Following the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio exchanged masks with Santos Escobar in an emotional backstage segment.

The former world champion took part in an action-packed fatal four-way match against Escobar, Madcap Moss, and Karrion Kross. Moss ended up winning the match and earned a title bout for the Intercontinental Championship against The Ring General, Gunther.

Both Santos and Rey Mysterio took each other to their limits and enthralled the WWE fans in an exhilarating faceoff in the match as they finally crossed paths in this week's SmackDown.

After the show, Rey approached Escobar in the locker room as the latter opened up on wanting a legacy similar to the iconic luchador and the respect he has for him.

"All I ever wanted was to take your legacy and make it mine. Because hey, after all, I need a lot of things, and I still do. But after tonight, I can only accept and respect what Rey [Mysterio] is all about in Lucha. And I guess in honor of my dad, who didn't raise a champion but he raised a lion. I must present you with the ultimate sign of respect. This doesn't mean I don't want your legacy, but hell, I do respect what you are," Santos Escobar said.

What do you think of WWE stars being ambushed by fans for autographs? Do you think it was disrespectful to Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

